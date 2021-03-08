Global Analgesics in Romania Market Research Report 2021 – 2023

After widespread news coverage about the negative impact ibuprofen may have on those diagnosed with COVID-19, sales of the analgesic were dampened in Romania as many consumers became reluctant to use ibuprofen despite not having the virus. This boosted sales of alternative products, with other brands seeing stronger retail volume growth in 2020. This growth was particularly pronounced at the onset of the pandemic with many consumers stockpiling at the start of lockdown. Sales increased dramatica…

Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data

