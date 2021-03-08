Global Pre-Paid Cards in China Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic that hit parts of China in the early months of 2020 resulted in a slowdown in macroeconomic growth, with a large number of stores closed during local lockdowns. This negatively affected the pre-paid cards that are closely related with such outlets, which will see a marked decline in transaction value over 2020 as a whole.
Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in China report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 pandemic hits an already struggling pre-paid cards category
Stricter regulations implemented on closed-loop pre-paid cards after the COVID-19 outbreak
Very limited issuing of open-loop pre-paid cards during Q1 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Greater regulation likely to be a focus going forward
Virtual cards will continue to be on-trend
T-union single transportation card continues to develop, including use via Apple Pay
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 6 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
