Global Pre-Paid Cards Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

Recent years have seen a surge in consumer interest in e-wallets, a digital substitute for the more familiar plastic payment cards. These virtual payment solutions have become popular mainly because they

represent the ideal option for online payments for many Colombians. The use of virtual cards for online payments enables consumers to ensure that their data, personal details and accounts remain safe. The reputation that these e-wallets have for security is also enhanced by the fact that they ar…

Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Colombia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pre-Paid Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Pre-Paid Cards in Colombia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Rising interest in e-wallets supports demand for open loop pre-paid cards

COVID-19 puts the brakes on the development of closed loop pre-paid cards

Other types of closed loop pre-paid cards struggle to maintain positive growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Pre-paid cards set to emerge as a strong alternative in new, more open work environments

Closed loop pre-paid cards to be used for a more diverse range of applications

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 6 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 8 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 10 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 11 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 12 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 13 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 14 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 15 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 16 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 17 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 18 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 19 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 20 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 21 Forecast Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

COVID 19 inspires changes in consumer habits and openness to new types of payments

The COVID-19 pandemic encourages an increase in informal financial activity

Increase in banking penetration above expectations

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 29 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 30 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 31 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 32 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 33 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 34 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 35 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 36 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 37 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 38 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 39 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 40 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 41 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 42 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 43 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 44 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 45 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 46 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 47 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 48 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025

Table 49 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 50 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 51 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 52 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 53 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 54 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

