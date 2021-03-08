Global Analgesics in Peru Market Research Report 2021 – 2023

As a result of the rumours about the negative impact of ibuprofen on consumers with COVID-19, sales of ibuprofen will see a significant drop in 2020. This comes on top of a slow year for ibuprofen sales in 2019, when DIGEMID warned against the use of ibuprofen, as it was believed that it could result in serious infectious complications. The regulator recommended that health professionals should instead consider using paracetamol in the case of pain and/or fever and prescribe and use any non-ste…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593599-analgesics-in-peru

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/agricultural-films-market-2019–global-industry-analysis-by-key-players-share-segmentation-consumption-growth-trends-and-forecast-by-2025-2021-01-28

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-indocyanine-green-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-healthcare-artificial-intelligent-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2018-2025-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-enterprise-portal-industry-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Headaches for suppliers of ibuprofen in 2020, as consumers avoid these products over COVID-19 fears

Panadol continues to lead in analgesics in 2020, with Kitadol also seeing strong growth

Analgesics continues to be helped by high levels of self-medication in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Brand loyalty will be increasingly important into forecast period

Branded players will fight back against strengthening private label

Changes for generic analgesics expected into forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763