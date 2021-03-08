Global Other Dairy Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

During Q2 of 2020, manufacturers focused on producing only a few products in their portfolios to be more efficient and cost-effective. Production costs increased in 2020 due to new regulations imposed over composition of milk and dairy mixes as well as additional cleaning

and disinfection measures implemented to combat the spread of COVID-19, resulting in shortened production shifts. For example, Gloria, the dominant player in other dairy, focused on blue label (full fat) evaporated milk, which…

Euromonitor International’s Other Dairy in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Other Dairy market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Other Dairy in Peru

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Manufacturers reduce product variety to meet COVID-19 safety measures

Condensed milk most popular form of milk in Peru, benefiting from convenience and low price

Consumers increasingly distrust ingredients and labelling in other dairy products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

No signs of recovery for domestic milk production

Condensed milk set to suffer due to unhealthy image and labelling issues

Few value-added entrants expected as consumers seek basic low-priced products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Cream by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Other Dairy by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

