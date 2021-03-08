Global Baby Food Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

Baby food will see sales decline in 2020 as the COVID-19 health crisis has reduced incomes, making it difficult for consumers to acquire specialised products for each member of the family. Although Peru has

a large infant population, baby food is a relatively small category, with growing-up milk formula by far the most popular product. However, growing-up and follow-on baby milk formula will see significant decreases in 2020, as children over one year old switch from formula products to regular…

Euromonitor International’s Baby Food in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Baby Food in Peru

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growing-up and follow-on milk formula sales shrink due to decreasing incomes and preference for home-made food

Mothers continue to use milk formula as doctors defy public health policy in recommending products

Renaming of baby compotes products following Indecopi inspection

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Private label set to increase share through pharmacy sales

Consumption of growing-up milk formula will suffer as parents move babies to cow’s milk at early age

Organic baby food unlikely to see growth due to being viewed as too expensive and inferior to home-made preparations

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Baby Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

