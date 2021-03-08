Global Analgesics in Nigeria Market Research Report 2021 – 2023

Analgesics is expected to see the highest current value growth across all consumer health products in 2020. In particular, acetaminophen is expected to perform strongly. This is because reports worldwide in the first half of the year claimed that acetaminophen is better for dealing with the symptoms of COVID-19 than ibuprofen. However, ibuprofen had already been growing at a slower rate during the review period in Nigeria, though combination products are growing strongly.

