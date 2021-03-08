Global Drinking Milk Products Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

With foodservice establishments like restaurants or diners and institutional channels such as schools being closed at various times in 2020 across the different states in the US, this saw sales through the

foodservice channel collapse. On the other hand, retail sales of drinking milk products have seen a marked increase in sales. With consumers spending more time at home due to lockdowns or quarantines in 2020, this was also moving consumption of drinking milk products into the home, driving sal…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Drinking Milk Products in the US

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Retail sales of milk given added impetus by lockdowns and closures in 2020

Producers dumping milk in 2020 due to excess supply with the foodservice/institutional closures

Plant-based products are outpacing cow’s milk

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers still interested in continued innovations

Sustainability still a key concern for consumers

Breakfast could become a more prominent consumption occasion

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Drinking Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

