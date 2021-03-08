Global Drinking Milk Products Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

With foodservice establishments like restaurants or diners and institutional channels such as schools being closed at various times in 2020 across the different states in the US, this saw sales through the
foodservice channel collapse. On the other hand, retail sales of drinking milk products have seen a marked increase in sales. With consumers spending more time at home due to lockdowns or quarantines in 2020, this was also moving consumption of drinking milk products into the home, driving sal…
Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents
Drinking Milk Products in the US
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Retail sales of milk given added impetus by lockdowns and closures in 2020
Producers dumping milk in 2020 due to excess supply with the foodservice/institutional closures
Plant-based products are outpacing cow’s milk
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Consumers still interested in continued innovations
Sustainability still a key concern for consumers
Breakfast could become a more prominent consumption occasion
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Drinking Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
