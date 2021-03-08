Global Store Cards in Portugal Market Research Report for 2020

The emergence of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown which weakened consumer sentiment due to the loss of jobs and decreasing disposable incomes, also resulted in the closure of non-essential retailers, which significantly reduced demand for store cards in 2020 in addition to usage.
Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Portugal report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Store Cards in Portugal
Euromonitor International
November 2020
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Despite greater demand through e-commerce during pandemic, prioritising of expenditure amongst price-sensitive consumers results in declines for store cards
Store cards already struggling prior to pandemic due to growing competition from co-badged credit cards
Leading issuers strengthen positions in 2019 as competitors continue to focus on credit cards
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Further declines predicted for store cards heading into forecast period but more positive outlook from 2023
Co-badged credit cards will continue to pose threat to store cards but loyalty programmes and interest-free periods will remain attractive to customers
Further consolidation likely amongst issuers of store cards over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Store Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Store Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 6 Store Cards: Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 7 Forecast Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Store Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
…continued
