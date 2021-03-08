Global Store Cards in Norway Market Research Report for 2020

Store cards recorded another negative performance during 2020 as declining demand continued at the category. However, the performance of store cards was not as heavily impacted by COVID-19 as might be expected. This is because the quarantine lockdown that was imposed in Norway for several weeks from the end of March was nowhere near as stringent as what was seen in other European countries. Most retail stores stayed opened and people were generally allowed to go out and shop, including for non-e…
Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Norway report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Store Cards in Norway
Euromonitor International
November 2020
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Declines seen in store cards despite relatively moderate approach to COVID-19
Store cards struggle for relevance as competition becomes more intense
The rise of e-invoicing undermines the utility of store cards for small businesses
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Store cards slated for an extended decline
The loyalty scheme benefits of store cards unlikely to remain a key advantage
The shift towards e-commerce unlikely to benefit store cards
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Store Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Store Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 6 Store Cards: Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 7 Forecast Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Store Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
…continued
