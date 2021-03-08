Global Pre-Paid Cards in Spain Market Research Report for 2020

Travel by public transport was severely affected by the general lockdown between March and May 2020. During that period only essential travel was allowed, and authorities recommended the use of private cars to limit the spread of contagion. Although public transport returned to normal activity from June 2020, many Spaniards remain reluctant to use it out of concerns around potential virus transmission. Transport authorities have introduced strict hygiene and social distancing measures in order t…

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264622-pre-paid-cards-in-spain

Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Spain report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-virtual-reality-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-from-2021-2025-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-europe-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2025-2021-03-03-13175711

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-silver-ion-selective-electrodes-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pre-Paid Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-lightning-arrester-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Pre-Paid Cards in Spain

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The closure of public transport limits the performance of closed loop pre-paid cards during the COVID-19 pandemic

Gift cards suffer from the COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions on family meetings

Open loop pre-paid cards remains a niche

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increased spending on pre-paid cards early in the forecast period

Retailers switching to electronic cards

Meal vouchers are also being digitalised

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 6 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 8 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 10 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

…continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)

971 0503084105