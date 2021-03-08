Global Edible Oils Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown in quarter two of 2020 resulted in heightened consumer interest in being healthy (and thus eating healthily) in the medium/long term. The immediate impact was a spike in sales of edible oils and other staple foods (pasta, noodles,

rice, canned/preserved food, etc.) as the Greek government imposed restrictions on their populations’ movements. In addition, consumers stockpiled olive oil specifically before lockdown started as this product is capable of being st…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Greece

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Edible oils’ demand increases as consumers prepare food at home and stockpiles olive oil in 2020

E-commerce increases while modern grocery retailers take a hit due to the pandemic and organic olive oil sales are stable in 2020

Private label leads and is likely to grow value share as consumers are more price conscious and Upfield Hellas is the leading branded player in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness trend leads to decline over the forecast period

Flavoured olive oil is a growing segment within olive oil

Unpackaged, home-made olive oil and sunflower oil limit the growth potential of olive oil over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….continued

