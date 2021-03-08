Global Pre-Paid Cards in Greece Market Research Report for 2020

Open loop pre-paid cards registered a considerably less severe decline in than closed loop pre-paid cards during 2020 and this can be attributed mainly to the presence in the category of Greece’s welfare payment cards, known as KEA cards, after the Greek word for solidarity. KEA cards are reloaded with funds periodically and are generally used to pay for non-discretionary purchases, mainly groceries, medicines, fuel and other everyday essentials. The numbers of people relying on social welfare b…

Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Greece report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Pre-Paid Cards in Greece

Euromonitor International

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Open loop pre-paid cards benefits from increased use of KEA welfare payment cards

Shift towards e-commerce benefits open loop pre-paid cards

Closed loop pre-paid cards suffers strong declines due to the impact of COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong and immediate recovery for open loop pre-paid cards from 2021 onwards

Closed loop pre-paid cards set to recover, although use likely to be lower than before

Evolving use of pre-paid cards presents opportunities, raising hopes of strong recovery

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 6 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2019

Table 7 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 8 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 10 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

…continued

