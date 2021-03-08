Global Edible Oils Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Foodservice closures due to COVID-19 will have a significant effect on the edible oil landscape in 2020. Restaurants and other eating establishing with dine-in options were required to close for two months in early 2020 and were only allowed to reopen under specific
social distancing and capacity guidelines. Takeaways were allowed to continue operating relatively undisturbed with many consumers turning to takeaways as a socially distanced way to consume restaurant food. As such, while part of th…
Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Edible Oils in Denmark
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Foodservice closures alter shares of edible oils
Increased demand for premium ingredients as consumers seek to recreate the restaurant experience at home
Increasing unemployment and diminishing incomes sees some consumers opting for cheaper edible oils
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Foodservice set for recovery as restrictions are relaxed
Convenience trend expected to regain importance as consumers resume busy lifestyles
Increased interest in recipe experimentation expected as consumers stability returns
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
….continued
