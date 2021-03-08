Global Edible Oils Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

COVID-19 will provide a significant boost to retail current value sales of edible oils during 2020, with growth set to reach its highest level in almost a decade. Edible oils were one of the first items on the shopping lists of local consumers when they began to stockpile

essential foodstuffs during the early days of the pandemic. However, this surge in volume sales soon began to peter out, as many consumers realised it would take them a long time to consume what they had bought. The fact that c…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Croatia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Croatia

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 stockpiling and restaurant closures help push retail current value sales growth in edible oils to a nine-year high

Sunflower oil makes a comeback, as the pandemic makes consumers more price sensitive

Lacking the resources to fund new product development, leader Zvijezda dd gets create with its marketing

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness and gourmet trends will continue to drive strong growth in demand for olive oil

Small manufacturers will exploit online marketing to gain value share

Grocery retailers could re-energise their lacklustre private label offer

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….continued

