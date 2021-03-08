GlobalFilmmakingMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

ALSO READ :

Summary

Store Cards in Sweden

Store cards are set to see decline in 2020 in transaction value terms. However, this is in line with historic trends; sales fell consistently over the review period, and in fact the decline in 2020 is set to be the lowest of the five year period 2015-2020. Sales via store cards have been consistently undermined by the fact that most consumers want to use payment methods like credit and debit cards, or increasingly mobile payment solutions that are valid in more payment contexts than a single mer…

Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Sweden report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Limited impact of COVID-19 on store cards

Fuel cards may see bounce from virus

Store closures counterbalanced by rising e-commerce

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rise in commercial, localised delivery drivers sill support fuel card growth

Store cards face challenging environment, but in-built advantages may appeal to consumers as economy struggles post-pandemic

Players need to seek flexibility and build convenience

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Store Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Store Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 6 Store Cards: Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 7 Forecast Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Store Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Shift towards cashless society strengthened by virus

Financial cards under threat from increased adoption of mobile payment apps

Recovery likely to be driven by strong banks

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 11 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 12 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 13 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 14 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 15 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 16 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

…continued

