Global Pre-Paid Cards in France Market Research Report for 2020

Pre-paid cards is the largest category in terms of highest number of financial cards in circulation in France, and offers a wide range of products, which were impacted in different ways following the emergence of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown measures in 2020. Overall, the number of transactions and value growth suffered significant declines, although this was a trend which was already noted in open loop pre-paid cards prior to the pandemic; general purpose reloadable cards offered by the lat…

Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in France report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Pre-Paid Cards in France

Euromonitor International

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Significant decline noted for pre-paid cards during lockdown but open loop had already been losing popularity prior to pandemic

Dominant closed loop influences overall category performance in 2020

Making notable gains in 2019, Edenred, like many other issuers, is likely to be impacted by pandemic with reduced demand for gift and meal vouchers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery predicted for pre-paid cards, driven by closed loop but average spend per transaction will remain lower than pre-pandemic

Despite increasing adoption by merchants and tech-savvy consumers, digital payment solutions for transport and meal vouchers will lag due to preference for physical cards

While gift cards is likely to see slow recovery, demand for open loop pre-paid cards is predicted to further decline

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 6 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 8 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 10 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

…continued

