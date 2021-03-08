Global Financial Cards and Payments in Spain Market Research Report for 2020

Spain is experiencing a steep recession in 2020, having recently begun to recover strongly from the previous crisis in 2009. The severe outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the confinement measures taken in response have resulted in a sharp contraction of activity in the first half of the year, with the service sector being the most affected. Social distancing measures, together with changes in consumer behaviour, will have a long-lasting impact. However, real GDP is expected to q…

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264595-financial-cards-and-payments-in-spain

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Spain report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-glove-box-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-protein-supplement-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-exterior-structural-glazing-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wave-piercing-catamarans-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Financial Cards and Payments in Spain

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Banks increase the limit on PIN-not-required transactions during the pandemic

Innovative technology enhances the customer experience

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

…continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)

971 0503084105