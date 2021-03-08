Global Edible Oils Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Official lockdowns in various provinces began in mid-March in Canada, and caused foodservice outlets to shut down with the exception of restaurants in Northwest Territories. This has led to a huge decrease in foodservice sales of edible oils, with the retail channel

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051920-edible-oils-in-canada

benefiting. Consumers have been cooking at home much more given that many jobs have been performed remotely and with schools closed, giving rise to considerably higher demand for edible oils. Industry sources have noted the heightene…

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ppg-sensors-industry-marketinsights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rotogravure-printing-machine-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02-01754740378065421

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-eyewear-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-paper-diagnostics-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2016–2027-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Canada

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers stock up on edible oils with home cooking on the rise amid pandemic

Producer priorities forced to shift because of COVID-19 disruption

Deoleo strengthens its lead as consumers are forced to rationalise purchases

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Panic-buying effects to be felt in 2021 in retail as foodservice recovers

Rise in online presence and more frugal buying behaviour predicted

New trade agreements and legislation to boost category performance

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

….continued

Contact Details :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105