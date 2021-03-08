Global Edible Oils Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Official lockdowns in various provinces began in mid-March in Canada, and caused foodservice outlets to shut down with the exception of restaurants in Northwest Territories. This has led to a huge decrease in foodservice sales of edible oils, with the retail channel
benefiting. Consumers have been cooking at home much more given that many jobs have been performed remotely and with schools closed, giving rise to considerably higher demand for edible oils. Industry sources have noted the heightene…
Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Edible Oils in Canada
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers stock up on edible oils with home cooking on the rise amid pandemic
Producer priorities forced to shift because of COVID-19 disruption
Deoleo strengthens its lead as consumers are forced to rationalise purchases
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Panic-buying effects to be felt in 2021 in retail as foodservice recovers
Rise in online presence and more frugal buying behaviour predicted
New trade agreements and legislation to boost category performance
CATEGORY DATA
