Global Store Cards Market Research Report 2021

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer expenditure throughout Russia dropped considerably, with store-based retailing being particularly negatively impacted. Consequently, transaction volume and value fell sharply, following years of already sluggish growth.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051751-store-cards-in-russia

Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Russia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-marine-engine-fuel-injection-system-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rotogravure-printing-machine-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02-01754740378065421

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-urolithiasis-management-device-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-biotechnology-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2016–2027-2021-03-04

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 restrictions on retailers result in major drop in store card usage

Growing competition from cobranded debit and credit cards

IKEA focuses on fostering consumer loyalty for its store card

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing competition and changing consumer preferences to limit growth

Threat posed by wider coverage and benefits of open loop pre-paid cards

Ongoing expansion of IKEA offers positive scope for further growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Store Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Store Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 6 Store Cards: Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 7 Forecast Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Store Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Migration towards cashless society further fuelled by concerns over pandemic

Debit cards boosted by contactless technology and biometrics developments

Competitive environment revolutionised by MIR payment system

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 11 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 12 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 13 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 14 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 15 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 16 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105