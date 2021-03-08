Global Ready Meals Market Research Report 2021

Compared to the past two years, ready meals is growing at relatively slower paces in 2020, both in volume and value terms. Lockdowns caused by COVID-19 have inspired a level of stockpiling, leading to rising demand for ready meals with longer preservation periods (for example, shelf-stable and frozen), as opposed to chilled alternatives. Chilled ready meals and chilled lunch kits have also suffered from business closures and higher numbers of consumers working from home, as such products (along…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051732-ready-meals-in-belgium

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-winter-tire-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rotogravure-printing-machine-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02-01754740378065421

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-apple-jam-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-agricultural-robots-and-mechatronics-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Smaller growth for ready meals in 2020 as demand for chilled products declines, but meal kits sees a boost

Foodservice sales plummet due to on-trade closures, and face an ongoing challenge from prudent consumers who start to save instead of spend

Private label players maintain their top places, with Delhaize benefitting from affordable gourmet options

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Optimistic outlook for ready meals overall

Shelf-stable and dried ready meals continue to lose popularity, as fresh and vegetarian options gain in line with health and wellness trends

Dinner mixes will continue to thrive over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Chilled Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Frozen Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105