Global Pre-Paid Cards Market Research Report 2021

Pre-paid cards was strongly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. All types of pre-paid cards saw a strong decline in usage due to social isolation measures and other restrictions related to outside-home and tourism activities.

Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Russia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Pre-paid card usage hit hard by COIVID-19 lockdown measures

Convenience and lower tariffs drive demand for transportation cards

Interest boosted by new money transfer and ATM withdrawal functionality

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive outlook due to widespread popularity of convenient transportation cards

Popularity of open loop pre-paid cards boosted by extending coverage

Open loop pre-paid cards threatened by ban on anonymous transactions

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 6 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 8 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 10 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 11 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 12 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 13 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 14 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 15 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 16 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 17 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 18 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 19 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 20 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 21 Forecast Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Migration towards cashless society further fuelled by concerns over pandemic

Debit cards boosted by contactless technology and biometrics developments

Competitive environment revolutionised by MIR payment system

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 29 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 30 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 31 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 32 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 33 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 34 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 35 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 36 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 37 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 38 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

…continued

