Global Financial Cards and Payments Market Research Report 2021

Overall consumer expenditure in Russia has been negatively impacted by the widespread decline in demand for services, tourism and foodservice throughout the country and consequent impact on GDP. Consumer payments were already shifting away from cash before the COVID-19 outbreak, in line with ongoing modernisation and government programmes such as the MIR national social payment system. However, one of the major consequences of the pandemic has been an acceleration of this migration from cash to…

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Ongoing adoption of debit cards accelerated by COVID-19 crisis

Usage fuelled by development of contactless and mobile solutions

Investment in innovation and extensive coverage key to success

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Shift away from cash to continue despite gradual return to normality

MIR implementation continues to revolutionise competitive environment

Leading brands respond to rapid development of mobile e-commerce

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 helps Russian consumers become more familiar with credit cards

Government legislation and support boosts attractiveness of credit cards

Extensive portfolios and loyalty programmes key to attracting consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Marketing key to raise awareness of benefits of credit cards among consumers

Credit card usage to be boosted by massive rise in e-commerce transactions

Brands targeting specific consumer groups via cobranded cards

