Global Credit Cards Market Research Report 2021

Virtual credit cards and online credit card approval became the new customer acquisition mode at the height of the pandemic. During the COVID-19 outbreak, particularly in January and February 2020, there was a significant decline in the physical use of banks’ credit cards, as a major decline in use was seen at theatres, restaurants, hotels, shopping malls and tourist attractions as well as on public transport various traffic.

Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in China report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Credit Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Online card issuance and virtual credit cards help banks get round lockdown problems

Differentiation and intensive cultivation becoming a new direction for credit card competition

COVID-19 will increase the “stickiness” between banks and e-commerce

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing application of Fintech in the credit card category

Entry of foreign credit card players

Advanced technology underpins China Merchants Bank’s competitive strength

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 6 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 7 Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 10 Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 11 Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 14 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 15 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 16 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 17 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 18 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 19 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 20 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 21 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 22 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 23 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 24 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 25 Forecast Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Electronic payments thrive as consumers shun the use of cash

Consumer payments continue to move from the offline to online sphere

Entry of foreign credit card players

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 37 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 38 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 39 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 40 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 41 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

…continued

