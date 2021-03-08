Global Credit Cards Market Research Report 2021

Virtual credit cards and online credit card approval became the new customer acquisition mode at the height of the pandemic. During the COVID-19 outbreak, particularly in January and February 2020, there was a significant decline in the physical use of banks’ credit cards, as a major decline in use was seen at theatres, restaurants, hotels, shopping malls and tourist attractions as well as on public transport various traffic.
Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in China report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Credit Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Online card issuance and virtual credit cards help banks get round lockdown problems
Differentiation and intensive cultivation becoming a new direction for credit card competition
COVID-19 will increase the “stickiness” between banks and e-commerce
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Increasing application of Fintech in the credit card category
Entry of foreign credit card players
Advanced technology underpins China Merchants Bank’s competitive strength
