Global Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers in Spain Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2016

Bags and luggage specialist retailers increased in current value by 1% in 2016, a much slower growth rate than what was recorded in 2015 as Spaniards tended to purchase discounted bags, which had a negative effect on prices. Nonetheless, the performance seen in 2016 was stronger than what was seen during earlier years of the review period, when sales were strongly affected by the economic recession.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858830-leisure-and-personal-goods-specialist-retailers-in-spain

Euromonitor International’s Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers in Spain report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ready-to-drink-coffee-market-2021-global-sharetrendsegmentation-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-20

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage Specialist Retailers, Jewellery and Watch Specialist Retailers, Media Products Stores, Other Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers, Pet Shops and Superstores, Sports Goods Stores, Stationers/Office Supply Stores, Traditional Toys and Games Stores.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/commercial-construction-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-22

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/3d-packaging-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-28

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/biofuels-and-biodiesel-2021-global-market-trends-segmentation-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-29

Table Of Content:

LEISURE AND PERSONAL GOODS SPECIALIST RETAILERS IN SPAIN

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Channel Data

Table 1 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales in Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 3 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2011-2016

Table 4 Sales in Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 6 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 7 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 8 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016

Table 9 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021

Table 10 Forecast Sales in Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 11 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2016-2021

Table 12 Forecast Sales in Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Decathlon España SA in Retailing (spain)

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Decathlon España SA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 Decathlon España SA: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Decathlon España SA: Competitive Position 2016

Joyería Tous SA in Retailing (spain)

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 4 Joyería Tous SA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Competitive Positioning

Summary 5 Joyería Tous SA: Competitive Position 2016

Executive Summary

Improved Economy Boosts Retail Sales

Demand for Private Label Shows Signs of Weakening

the Increasing Gap Between the Poor and the Affluent Polarises Consumption

Grocery Retailers Remains the Leading Retailing Channel

the Multi-channel Approach Is Set To Be the Key To Taking Advantage of Growth in Internet Retailing

Key Trends and Developments

Economic Outlook Boosts Retailing

Multi-channel Retailing Strategies and In-store Technology To Gain Importance

Discounters Outperforms Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 6 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Table 13 Cash and Carry Sales: Value 2011-2016

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 14 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2011-2016

Table 15 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 16 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 17 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 18 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 19 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 20 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 21 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 22 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016

Table 23 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 24 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 25 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 26 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 27 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 28 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 29 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 30 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 31 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 32 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 33 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 34 Non-Grocery Specialists GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 35 Non-Grocery Specialists GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 36 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 37 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016

Table 38 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2016-2021

Table 39 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 40 Forecast Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 41 Forecast Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021

Table 42 Forecast Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 43 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021

Table 44 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 45 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 46 Non-Grocery Specialists Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021

Table 47 Forecast Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 48 Forecast Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021

…..Continued

Contact Details:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105