Dietary Supplements in Egypt Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2020, unlike all most other consumer health products, dietary supplements is expected to see similar current value growth as in 2019, despite rising prices. While there is expected to be some increased demand for products that boost the immune system, such as echinacea, consumers in general are expected to purchase vitamins over dietary supplements. Calcium supplements are expected to register to highest current value growth in 2020 and dietary supplement to relieve joint pain remain the best…

Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Dietary Supplements market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers choose vitamin over dietary supplements to boost immune system

Local player Eva Pharma leads a highly fragmented category, ahead of GSK

Dietary deficiencies underpin strong demand for minerals

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Post 2020, value sales will return to normal growth levels

Wide variety of affordable products supports sales growth

High levels of fragmentation likely to remain a feature of dietary supplements

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…continued

