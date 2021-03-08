Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Egypt Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Cold, cough and allergy (hay fever) remedies are expected to register double-digit value growth in 2020, though not as high as value growth over the review period. However, a lot of value growth over the review period has been driven by inflationary pressure and the product area is expected to register an increase in volume sales, as result of the COVID-19 in 2020. Within the product area, cough remedies are expected to see the highest value growth as a cough is one of the main indicators of COV…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727353-cough-cold-and-allergy-hay-fever-remedies-in-egypt
Euromonitor International’s Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-corn-fiber-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-03-02
Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-3pl-services-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-03
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-termination-regulator-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-minimalist-jewelry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-04
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Cough remedies benefit from COVID-19
GSK inherits strong brands to become leading player
Demand remains highly seasonal in all product areas
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth in value sales decline in 2021 due to stockpiling
Value sales continue to be supported by strong preference for self-medication
Rigid price controls stymies growth during the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bollywood-entertainment.com/