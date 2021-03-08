Analgesics in Egypt Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Analgesics are expected to register double-digit value growth in 2020, though not as high as value growth over the review period. However, a lot of value growth over the review period has been driven by inflationary pressure and but several product areas are expected to see an increase in volume sales, as result of the COVID-19 in 2020, with adult acetaminophen expected to record the highest value growth. This is because as the World Health Organisation recommended acetaminophen to alleviate sym…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727316-analgesics-in-egypt

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-compression-stockings-elastic-stockings-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for-2021-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-asia-pacific-medical-simulation-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-triple-negative-breast-cancer-treatment-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-soft-ice-cream-machine-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling leads to healthy value growth

GSK’s range of strong brands ensures the company’s ongoing leadership

Aspirin and ibuprofen register slower demand as all categories record strong growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Analgesics sales normalise to pre COVID-19 levels by 2022

Strong growth due to population growth and consistent demand throughout the year

Rising demand for diclofenac

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105