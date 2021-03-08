Analgesics in Egypt Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Analgesics are expected to register double-digit value growth in 2020, though not as high as value growth over the review period. However, a lot of value growth over the review period has been driven by inflationary pressure and but several product areas are expected to see an increase in volume sales, as result of the COVID-19 in 2020, with adult acetaminophen expected to record the highest value growth. This is because as the World Health Organisation recommended acetaminophen to alleviate sym…
Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Stockpiling leads to healthy value growth
GSK’s range of strong brands ensures the company’s ongoing leadership
Aspirin and ibuprofen register slower demand as all categories record strong growth
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Analgesics sales normalise to pre COVID-19 levels by 2022
Strong growth due to population growth and consistent demand throughout the year
Rising demand for diclofenac
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
…continued
