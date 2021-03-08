Ready Meals in Austria Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Value sales of ready meals are experiencing a sharp rise in 2020 as a result of consumers spending more time at home and, in turn, eating more meals at home, first as a result of the lockdown in the early months of the year and later due to other pandemic-related restrictions, including the closure of foodservice outlets. Stockpiling early in the year, particularly the stockpiling of shelf stable ready meals and frozen ready meals, is expected to result in an increase in value sales by the end o…

It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Value sales of ready meals spike in 2020 as consumers settle in at home due to pandemic-related restrictions

Dinner mixes sees value sales surge in 2020 as Austrians seek better meal options during pandemic

Despite slip in value share, Rewe International maintains leadership in ready meals in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value sales of ready meals to bounce back with steady growth over the forecast period

Ready meals to continue to address growing demand for healthier but convenient meal solutions

Freshness expected to become more important for ready meals over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Chilled Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Frozen Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

