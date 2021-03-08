Soup in Austria Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Mired in an environment shaped by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many hungry, home-bound Austrian consumers are choosing convenience and storability over aspirations about health and freshness, driving a sharp rise in value sales for soup. Indeed, current value sales of soup are set to post strong growth in 2020, at a rate nearly four times that of prior year. As they prepared for the pandemic-related lockdown in early 2020, consumers stockpiled soup in nearly all formats, resulting in sho…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3696570-soup-in-austria

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sequins-dress-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for-2021-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-europe-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2025-2021-03-03-13175711

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-marine-wind-sensors-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dental-calipers-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Value sales of soup see sharp rise as Austrians, home-bound due to COVID-19, look for quick and easy meal solutions

Increased demand in 2020 showcases consumers’ changing soup preferences

Despite slight decline in value share, Unilever Austria and its Knorr brand continue to dominate soup in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value sales to rebound but only minimal growth projected over the forecast period as soup seeks to promote healthier image

Shelf stable soup to rely on innovation to boost value sales over the forecast period

Soup to increasingly an on-the-go option

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Soup by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Soup: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Soup: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Soup by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105