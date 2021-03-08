Breakfast Cereals in Austria Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

After seeing slow but stable retail volume and current value growth rates for most of the review period, breakfast cereals has seen far more dynamic increases in 2020 due to COVID-19. The pandemic led to a strong increase in demand for breakfast cereals, as more Austrian adults consumed this meal at home, due to an increase in home working. Meanwhile, children were unable to attend school or kindergarten for several weeks in the first half of the year, which meant they spent more time at home an…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3696550-breakfast-cereals-in-austria

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-whole-grain-foods-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-kitchen-cabinet-wood-flooring-doors-and-furniture-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-random-access-memory-ram-memory-device-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-seal-and-pour-bag-clips-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home working and school closures lead to higher retail growth

Health trends are increasingly emerging

Nestlé and Bioquelle perform well, increasing their shares

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Normalisation of purchasing patterns expected

More producers move to healthier products and environmentally-friendly packaging

Online orders only expected to remain relevant in the premium segment

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Breakfast Cereals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105