Car Rental (Destination) in Norway Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Car rental in Norway will register steep double-digit declines in current value sales and transactions for 2020 as a whole. This category is heavily dependent on inbound tourism, and has therefore been badly affected by the collapse in the number of foreign visitors that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite aggressive discounting by leading operators, the summer staycation boom did little to improve demand for car rental services. This was partly because many Norwegians used their ow…

Euromonitor International’s Car Rental (Destination) in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Business Car Rental, Car Rental Offline, Car Rental Online, Insurance Replacement Car Rental, Leisure Car Rental.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sharp fall in inbound tourism curbs demand for car rental services

Diversified business model helps Hertz consolidate its lead

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

COVID-19 fears likely to boost domestic demand for car rental services

Investment in electric fleets and contactless systems set to rise

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Car Rental Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Structure of Car Rental Market 2015-2020

Table 4 Car Rental NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 Car Rental Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2020

Table 6 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on travel

COVID-19 country impact

Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels

Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries

What next for travel?

CHART 1 Inbound Receipts: 2020-2025

CHART 2 Average Spend per Trip for Inbound Arrivals: 2020-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Annual Leave: Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Travellers by Age: Number of People 2015-2020

Table 10 Seasonality: Number of People 2015-2020

Table 11 Leisure Outbound Demographics: Number of Trips 2015-2020

Table 12 Other Transport Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Forecast Other Transport Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Activities and Experiences: Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Forecast Activities and Experiences: Value 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

…continued

