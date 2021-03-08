Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Kazakhstan , Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market research report

Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-world-cosmetic-skin-care-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-02 COVID-19 is expected to greatly benefit pasta, rice and noodles, with double-digit current value growth and healthy retail volume growth. This compares with a retail volume decline in 2019. Pasta, rice and noodles are deemed an essential product and are one of the main ingredients of many Kazakh dishes. Also, more cooking at home contributed to the value and volume growth, as did a degree of stockpiling. In addition, there was less sales of unpackaged rice, pasta and noodles as they were deemed…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

More cooking at home and stockpiling leads to healthy volume growth

Government helping to boost local player Barys-2007 with land donation

Price remains a key factor in the purchasing decision for rice, pasta and noodles

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Even if economy constricts, rice, pasta and noodles will see value growth due to being considered essential

Continued appetite for instant noodles over forecast period

Opportunity for private label as modern grocery retailers continues to expand

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Rice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Rice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Pasta: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Pasta: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

