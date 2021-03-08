Edible Oils in GermanyBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant closure of restaurants, as well as the lower utilisation of these after their reopening in May, foodservice sales have fallen sharply in 2020 compared to the previous year. This significant decline has however been absorbed by the retail channel. The reasons for this are, on the one hand, the increased number of people working from home and the closure of schools in spring 2020, as well as edible oils’ storability and resultant stockpiling of it at…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Retail sales compensate for the loss in foodservice sales caused by COVID-19

Healthier premium oils record best performance in 2020

Value-for-money private label edible oils continue to dominate

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Little change expected among the leading producers, although more premium brands may take off

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

