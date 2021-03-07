Global Packaging Industry By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Argha Karya Prima Industry Tbk PT in Packaging Industry (Indonesia)

Due to a weakening global market, Argha Karya’s sales which were earlier derived from export by up to 50% reduced to 30% in 2015. The company is set to gear more efforts into growing its domestic sales. These have grown in contribution as the Indonesian economy has facilitated better growth and higher margins for the company. In 2016, the company expected to see an improvement on the global market, thus contributing to a better performance.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

