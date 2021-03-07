Global Carbonates By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Carbonates in Egypt

Carbonates is the most popular type of soft drink among Egyptians. Low health awareness among some Egyptian consumers contributes to carbonates remaining popular, despite their high sugar content. However, health awareness is rising among more educated middle- and high-income consumers; however, these are a minority, and growth has continued. As the climate in Egypt is getting hotter, this also puts carbonates in a strong position, as they are considered the go-to refreshment drinks. Moreover, t…

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Carbonates in Egypt

Euromonitor International

December 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Carbonates Benefits From Being the Favoured Soft Drink in Egypt, With Growth Seen Despite Inflation

the Health and Wellness Trend and Higher Unit-prices Threatens Consumption of Carbonates

Carbonates Will Continue To See Growth Over the Forecast Period, Despite An Expected Price Increase

Competitive Landscape

Coca-Cola Expands Its Popular Range With Coco-cola Cherry, the First Cherry Carbonate Launched in Egypt

Coca-Cola and Pepsi Increase Their Marketing Activities To Heighten Demand During Sporting Events

Pepsi-cola Egypt and Coca-Cola Egypt Retain Their Top Positions, Keeping Their Prices Low With Local Manufacturing

Category Data

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 8 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 9 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2014-2019

Table 10 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 11 Leading Flavours for Non-cola Carbonates: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2015-2019

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2019

Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 19 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 20 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2019-2024

Table 21 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

Value Sales of Soft Drinks Benefit From A Rise in Unit Prices, and the Growing Health and Wellness Trend Shapes the Landscape

An Increased Interest in the Health and Wellness Trend Impacts Soft Drinks Options As Players Respond To Consumer Demands

in 2019, Pepsi-cola and Coca-Cola Retain Leads With Well-established Carbonates Brands

New Product Developments Focus on Flavour Innovations and Limited Edition Products Based on Egyptian Tastes

As Trade Between African Countries Improves and Price Pressures Decrease, Soft Drinks Will Benefit

Market Data

Table 22 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2014-2019

Table 23 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 24 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 25 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 26 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 27 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019

Table 28 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 29 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

Table 30 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 31 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 32 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 33 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 34 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2014-2019

Table 35 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 36 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2015-2019

Table 37 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2019

Table 38 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2015-2019

Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2019

Table 40 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 41 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2019

Table 42 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2019-2024

Table 43 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 44 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2019-2024

Table 45 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 46 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 47 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 48 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 49 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 50 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2019-2024

Table 51 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Appendix

Fountain Sales in Egypt

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

