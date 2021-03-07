Global Irons Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

As a commodity product, irons tends to suffer less than other categories during difficult economic periods, as registered during the previous economic crisis. As no relevant innovations were launched towards the end of the review period, the marginal positive growth stemmed mainly from the replacement of old models or due to malfunction.
Euromonitor International’s Irons in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2011-2015, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
* Get a detailed picture of the Irons market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
IRONS IN PORTUGAL
Euromonitor International
December 2016
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Trends
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Irons: Volume 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales of Irons: Value 2011-2016
Table 3 Sales of Irons: % Volume Growth 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales of Irons: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 5 Sales of Irons by Format: % Volume 2011-2016
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Irons: % Volume 2012-2016
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Irons: % Volume 2013-2016
Table 8 Distribution of Irons by Format: % Volume 2011-2016
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Irons: Volume 2016-2021
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Irons: Value 2016-2021
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Irons: % Volume Growth 2016-2021
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Irons: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Jocel-electrodomésticos Lda in Consumer Appliances (portugal)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Jocel-Electrodomésticos Lda: Key Facts
Summary 2 Jocel-Electrodomésticos Lda: Operational Indicators
Production
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Jocel-Electrodomésticos Lda: Competitive Position 2016
Executive Summary
Boost in Consumer Confidence Sustains Positive Performance
Healthy Lifestyles and Energy Efficiency Behind Growth Dynamic
Manufacturers Are Struggling To Change Consumers’ Focus Away From Price
Omnichannel Becomes Increasingly Relevant
Consumer Appliances Is Expected To Grow With Value Recovering Faster Than Volume
Key Trends and Developments
Proximity Presents the Strongest Growth Opportunity in Retailing
Consumer Behaviour: New Challenges
Refurbishment and Renovation of Period Properties Supports Major Appliances Growth
Market Indicators
Table 13 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2011-2016
Table 14 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2011-2016
Table 15 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2016-2021
Table 16 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2016-2021
Market Data
Table 17 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2011-2016
….continued
