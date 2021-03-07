Nestlé SA Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2015-2020

Nestlé is committed to establishing itself as the global leader in health, wellness and nutrition. It generated 45% of its total food and drinks sales from HW in 2015, but in the same year it slipped a place in the HW rankings to third behind The Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc. Its focus remains its milk formula, powdered milk and bottled water brands. To bolster growth, Nestlé will need to focus on growing the health credentials of its wide portfolio; its opportunities are geographically broad.

Euromonitor International’s Nestlé SA in Health and Wellness (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Health and Wellness industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Nestlé SA in Health and Wellness (World)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

Introduction

Strategic Evaluation

Competitive Positioning

Market Assessment

Fortified/Functional Opportunities

NH Bottled Water Opportunities

Weight Management Opportunities

Brand Strategy

Operations

Recommendations

…continued

