Global Sweet Spreads By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Sweet Spreads in Portugal

Demand for sweet spreads, particularly chocolate spreads and nut and seed based spreads, is likely to increase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as Hungarians are changing their lifestyles and are increasingly at home. Consequently, families are eating breakfast together and there are more snacking opportunities, resulting in strong double digit retail value and volume growth in 2020 for chocolate spreads and nut and seed based spreads. Moreover, consumers stockpiled these products at…

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6167997-sweet-spreads-in-hungary

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hmos-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/disposable-hospital-gown-market-major-manufacturers-trends-sales-supply-demand-share-analysis-to-2026-2021-01-07

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/syringe-and-needle-market-2020-global-key-vendors-analysis-revenue-trends-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-11

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/specialty-green-coffee-market-global-analysis-2021-supply-demand-industry-overview-future-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-12

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

.

Table of Contents

Sweet Spreads in Portugal

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Chocolate spreads and nut and seed based spreads’ sales boosted by changing lifestyles in 2020

Honey volume growth slows in 2020 due to unit price increases, while chocolate spread remains an indulgence

Consumers increasingly buy honey directly from local manufacturers, while higher incomes mean premiumisation and affordable peanut butter remains popular

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Jams and preserves likely to face competition from home-made alternatives, with players seeking to differentiate via flavour and health

Health and wellness trend unlikely to be a threat over the forecast period

Foodservice sales of sweet spreads set to recover over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Jams and Preserves by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105