Global Wellness Redefined By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Wellness Redefined: Ageing Well
As wellness trends are expanding worldwide, older consumers have become a major driver of opportunities for companies in wellness-oriented segments such as beauty and healthcare. With much more active lifestyles compared with previous generations, the 60+ age cohort is redefining health and wellness. This report analyses the potential of the older consumer market in wellness, and how the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has shifted the wellness movement among older consumers.
Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6167985-wellness-redefined-ageing-well
Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International’s vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow
Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-magic-quadrant-for-meeting-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27
Product coverage:
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/refractory-equipment-market-2020-global-leading-companies-analysis-revenue-trends-and-forecasts-2026-2021-01-07
- Identify factors driving change now and in the future
- Understand motivation
- Forward-looking outlook
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/natural-food-colors-market-2020-analysis-of-the-worlds-leading-suppliers-sales-trends-and-forecasts-up-to-2026-2021-01-11
- Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/battery-powered-robot-lawn-mowers-market-global-analysis-2021-supply-demand-industry-overview-future-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-12
- Take a step back from micro trends
- Get up to date estimates and comment
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Wellness Embraced by the Over 60s
Impact of COVID-19
Case Studies
Conclusion
….continued
Contact Us:
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bollywood-entertainment.com/