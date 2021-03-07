Grocery Retailers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2015-2020

In mid-2015, Mega encountered financial issues due to a number of operating mistakes, with the company accumulating large debts with a number of major suppliers, which in turn stopped working with the chain. This resulted in shortages of standard products in Mega supermarkets, ultimately increasing debts. However, the government did not want the chain to sell its stores to different bidders, instead preferring one bidder to purchase the entire chain so as to ensure that Mega workers would remain…
Euromonitor International’s Grocery Retailers in Israel report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Grocery Retailers market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
GROCERY RETAILERS IN ISRAEL
Euromonitor International
December 2016
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Trends
Traditional Vs Modern
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Channel Data
Table 1 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 3 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 5 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016
Table 6 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 7 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 8 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016
Table 9 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016
Table 10 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021
Table 11 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021
Table 12 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021
Table 13 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Table 14 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021
Paz Oil Co Ltd in Retailing (israel)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 PAZ Oil Co Ltd: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 PAZ Oil Co Ltd: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 PAZ Oil Co Ltd: Competitive Position 2016
Shufersal Ltd in Retailing (israel)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 4 Shufersal Ltd: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 5 Shufersal Ltd: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 6 Shufersal Ltd: Competitive Position 2016
Yeynot Bitan Ltd in Retailing (israel)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 7 Yeynot Bitan Ltd: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 8 Yeynot Bitan: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 9 Yeynot Bitan Ltd: Competitive Position 2016
Executive Summary
Market Remains Stable
Mega Retail Sold To Yeynot Bitan
Internet Retailing Drives Growth
Shufersal Continues To Lead the Market
Market Growth Expected To Slow
Key Trends and Developments
Retailing Market Impacted by Economic Outlook
Internet Retailing Continues To Drive Market
Mega Sold To Yeynot Bitan
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 10 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Seasonality
Payments and Delivery
Emerging Business Models
Market Data
Table 15 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2011-2016
Table 16 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 17 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 18 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
Table 19 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 20 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016
Table 21 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 22 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 23 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016
Table 24 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 25 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
Table 26 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 27 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016
Table 28 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 29 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 30 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
…continued
