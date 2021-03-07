Mixed Retailers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2015-2020

Mixed retailers continued its decline in 2016, with the main channel, department stores, contributing to the overall decrease in terms of both outlets and value sales, whilst variety stores and warehouse clubs showed strong growth. Massive closures and layoffs were the result of the downturn in department stores. Competitive pressure from e-commerce, high operating costs, combined with the weak economic backdrop, contributed to the poor performance of the channel, with a current value decline of…

Euromonitor International’s Mixed Retailers in China report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Department Stores , Mass Merchandisers, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Mixed Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

MIXED RETAILERS IN CHINA

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Channel Data

Table 1 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 3 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 4 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 6 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 7 Mixed Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 8 Mixed Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 9 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 10 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016

Table 11 Mixed Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021

Table 12 Forecast Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 13 Forecast Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021

Table 14 Mixed Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2016-2021

Table 15 Forecast Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 16 Forecast Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021

Executive Summary

Retailing Continues To See A Slowdown

Omnichannel Strategy Being Widely Implemented

Non-grocery Specialists Outperforms Grocery Retailers

Intensified Competition Seen Across Retailing

Decelerating Growth Expected Over the Forecast Period

Key Trends and Developments

Economic Downturn Impacts Retailing

Omnichannel Retailing Strengthens in 2016

Small Store Formats Gain Popularity

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016Channel

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Table 17 Cash and Carry: Number of Outlets by National Brand Owner 2011-2016

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 18 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2011-2016

Table 19 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 20 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 21 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 22 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 23 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 24 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 25 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 26 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016

Table 27 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 28 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 29 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 30 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 31 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 32 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 33 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 34 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 35 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 36 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 37 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 38 Non-Grocery Specialists GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 39 Non-Grocery Specialists GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 40 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 41 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016

Table 42 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2016-2021

Table 43 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 44 Forecast Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 45 Forecast Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021

Table 46 Forecast Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 47 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021

Table 48 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 49 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 50 Non-Grocery Specialists Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021

…continued

