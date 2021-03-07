Global Mixed Retailers Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

The positive performance of indicators such as GDP and the employment rate boosted domestic household disposable income, and this trend drove sales growth in department stores in particular in 2016. In addition, department stores also benefited from the positive performance of tourism in 2016. Meanwhile in variety stores demand remained relatively stable. Intense competition from other channels negatively impacted the growth potential of variety stores. On the other hand, mass merchandisers and…
Euromonitor International’s Mixed Retailers in Portugal report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Department Stores , Mass Merchandisers, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ:
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
MIXED RETAILERS IN PORTUGAL
Euromonitor International
December 2016
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Channel Data
Table 1 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 3 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
Table 4 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2011-2016
Table 5 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 6 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016
Table 7 Mixed Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 8 Mixed Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 9 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016
Table 10 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016
Table 11 Mixed Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021
Table 12 Forecast Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021
Table 13 Forecast Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021
Table 14 Mixed Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2016-2021
Table 15 Forecast Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Table 16 Forecast Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021
El Corte Inglês – Grandes Armazéns SA in Retailing (portugal)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Summary El Corte Inglés – Grandes Armazéns SA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 El Corte Inglés – Grandes Armazéns SA: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 El Corte Inglés – Grandes Armazéns SA: Competitive Position 2016
Executive Summary
Economic Improvement Leads To A Vibrant Performance for Retailing
Omni-channel Strategies Lead To Success
the Proximity Trend Expands Towards Non-grocery Retailers
Grocery Retailers Lead Retailing
Consumption Euphoria Raises Red Alerts
Key Trends and Developments
Economic Outlook: Ongoing Recovery Promotes Retail Sales Growth
Omni-channel Strategies Increasingly Popular in Domestic Retailing
Consumption: Several Trends Drive Demand
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 4 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Table 17 Cash and Carry Sales: Value 2011-2016
Seasonality
Payments and Delivery
Emerging Business Models
Market Data
Table 18 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2011-2016
Table 19 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 20 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 21 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
Table 22 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 23 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016
Table 24 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 25 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 26 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016
Table 27 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2011-2016
….continued
