Global Grocery Retailers Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

After the fiscal adjustment of 2011-2015, households in Portugal are experiencing income recovery, with government policies playing a key role, including salary increases for public servants, an increase in the minimum wage and the termination of supplementary income taxation applied during the adjustment period. With an increase in their disposable incomes, Portuguese consumers thus increased spending on groceries in 2016, with value sales of grocery retailers growing by 3% during the year.
Euromonitor International’s Grocery Retailers in Portugal report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Grocery Retailers market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
GROCERY RETAILERS IN PORTUGAL
Euromonitor International
December 2016
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Trends
Traditional Vs Modern
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Channel Data
Table 1 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 3 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 5 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016
Table 6 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 7 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 8 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016
Table 9 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016
Table 10 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021
Table 11 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021
Table 12 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021
Table 13 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Table 14 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021
Itmi – Norte Sul Portugal SA (grupo Os Mosqueteiros) in Retailing (portugal)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Private Label
Summary 1 ITMI – Norte Sul Portugal SA: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 ITMI – Norte Sul Portugal SA: Competitive Position 2016
Jerónimo Martins – Distribuição De Produtos De Consumo Lda in Retailing (portugal)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Private Label
Summary 3 Jerónimo Martins – Distribuição de Produtos de Consumo SA: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 Jerónimo Martins – Distribuição de Produtos de Consumo SA: Competitive Position 2016
Lidl & Cia in Retailing (portugal)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Private Label
Summary 5 Lidl & Cia: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 6 Lidl & Cia: Competitive Position 2016
Executive Summary
Economic Improvement Leads To A Vibrant Performance for Retailing
Omni-channel Strategies Lead To Success
the Proximity Trend Expands Towards Non-grocery Retailers
Grocery Retailers Lead Retailing
Consumption Euphoria Raises Red Alerts
….continued
