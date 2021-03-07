Financial Cards and Payments in Austria Research Report 2020-2026

After double-digit growth in sales in March 2020, sale of analgesics in Germany suffered a severe contraction in April as the ‘’boom’’ effect of stockpiling products wore off. In the initial stages of the pandemic, local consumers stocked up on various OTC products including analgesics, resulting in a significant rise in sales of many products for a number of weeks. This was also a positive time for bricks-and-mortar pharmacies, as the official lockdown had not yet been announced and consumers s..

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Analgesics in Germany

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Analgesics initial boom ends in overall slump as COVID-19 deepens

‘’Toilet paper’’ phenomenon seen in acetaminophen

GlaxoSmithKline retains leadership amidst Voltaren’s weakening position

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Steady pattern to resume from 2021

Shift to e-commerce accelerated by the pandemic

International companies still hold an advantage

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-202

….continued

