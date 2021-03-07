Ready Meals in Peru Research Report 2020-2026

The demand for instant noodles has grown in 2020, as they are a low cost option and convenient to prepare. Instant noodles are a popular option for those consumers who live in one-or-two-person households in particular, who often do not see the need to spend time cooking more elaborate meals. With foodservice and delivery closed during the lockdown months, many consumers found their options for easy and tasty meals restricted as a result of COVID-19. Equally, many consumers experienced a decreas…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Peru

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 lockdown increases demand for instant noodles in 2020 due to lower cost and convenience

Pasta remains a competitive product area in 2020, with companies investing in advertising to stand out

Cencosud Retail Perú launches private label line Cuisine&Co

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rice is likely to remain the most consumed foodstuff in Peru into the forecast period, though pasta will also see increase in demand

New launches of brown rice will target consumers seeking to eat more healthily

Lack of brand loyalty will make prices of products important into the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

….continued

