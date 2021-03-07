Sports Nutrition in Saudi Arabia By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Saudi Arabia, sports nutrition had been registering a positive performance, despite negative sales growth in 2017. One factor spurring growth was the increasing numbers of women’s gyms opening in the Kingdom after changes to licensing laws in 2017 made it legal for women’s gyms to operate in the country. These women’s gyms proved popular despite high membership fees. In addition, sports nutrition was being heavily promoted by personal trainers and o…
Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
The COVID-19 pandemic leads to catastrophic sales declines in sports nutrition
No gymnasiums, fitness clubs or sports events hits sales of sports nutrition hard
E-commerce emerges strongly in 2020 to challenge healthfood shops
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sports protein products holds the key to the recovery of sales of sports nutrition
New launches and wider availability to spur sales growth
The popularity of CrossFit provides hope for a strong recovery for sports nutrition
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
…continued
