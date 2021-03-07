Wound Care in Saudi Arabia Research Report 2021

Demand for wound care came under significant pressure during 2020, resulting in negative volume growth being seen in the category as the extended periods of curfew and quarantine that were imposed upon the population of Saudi Arabia during the second third course of the year reduced the opportunities for people to injure themselves whilst engaged in outdoor activities. Although many accidents occur in the home, the fact that gymnasiums remain closed and, in particular, the fact that children wer…
Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Social distancing and home seclusion suppress demand for wound care
Waterproof wound care products become increasingly popular
The recovery of sales likely to be hampered by low levels of consumer awareness
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
A positive performance expected as demand bounces back from the COVID slump
Rising prices expected to drive consumers to private label wound care
E-commerce set to become a more important source of wound care
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
…continued
