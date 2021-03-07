Analgesics in Saudi Arabia Research Report 2021

Acetaminophen had a very good year in 2020 as the use of both adult acetaminophen and paediatric acetaminophen increased substantially. In particular, sales increased substantially during the first peak period of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia, with consumers responding positively to the recommendations of physicians and the National health authorities that acetaminophen is more effective in treating some of the most pronounced symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, including fever, headaches, respiratory tr…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858484-analgesics-in-saudi-arabia

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/online-gambling-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-21

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/home-air-purifier-market-2021-global-analysis-share-trend-key-players-opportunities-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aircraft-de-icing-2021-global-market—innovation-technologies-applications-verticals-strategies-forecasts-2021-01-28

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/lms-software-market-2021-global- industry-analysis-by-key-players-segmentation-trends-and-forecast-by-2025-2021-01-29

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Acetaminophen the big winner in 2020 as COVID-19 support sales growth

Stockpiling during the first wave of COVID-19 supports strong overall sales growth

Topical analgesics/anaesthetic benefits from aggressive marketing campaigns

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The launch of new products by GSK set to push demand during the forecast period

Most analgesics categories expected to register strong positive growth

Sales of OTC analgesics via e-commerce set to continue surging

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105