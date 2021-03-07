Consumer Health in Singapore Research Report 2021

The consumer health market in Singapore recorded a positive performance in 2020, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic contributing to overall growth. Across the industry, it is clear that some categories outperformed others, namely systemic analgesics, cough, cold remedies and immunity boosting vitamins and dietary supplements, as consumers prioritised products that could combat against the symptoms of COVID-19. Evidently, the pandemic brought upon a spike in prices as well as product shor…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling of systemic analgesics to treat COVID-19 symptoms

Nominal growth despite slight uptake for paediatric systemic analgesics

Sales remain highly concentrated among leading players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Leading systemic analgesics players unsure over prolonged spike in sales

Self-diagnosis to fuel demand for systemic analgesics

Back-to-basics drives demand for herbal/traditional topical analgesics

CATEGORY DATA

Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand spikes as a result of panic consumer buying and stockpiling

Further uptake of herbal/traditional cough remedies with natural formulations

Growing competition from increasing number of new smaller players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Heightened preventive health measures to continue boosting demand

Strong potential for pharyngeal preparations with antibacterial properties

Increased focus on herbal/traditional cough remedies

