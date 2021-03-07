Consumer Health in Singapore Research Report 2021

The consumer health market in Singapore recorded a positive performance in 2020, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic contributing to overall growth. Across the industry, it is clear that some categories outperformed others, namely systemic analgesics, cough, cold remedies and immunity boosting vitamins and dietary supplements, as consumers prioritised products that could combat against the symptoms of COVID-19. Evidently, the pandemic brought upon a spike in prices as well as product shor…
Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Stockpiling of systemic analgesics to treat COVID-19 symptoms
Nominal growth despite slight uptake for paediatric systemic analgesics
Sales remain highly concentrated among leading players
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Leading systemic analgesics players unsure over prolonged spike in sales
Self-diagnosis to fuel demand for systemic analgesics
Back-to-basics drives demand for herbal/traditional topical analgesics
CATEGORY DATA
Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand spikes as a result of panic consumer buying and stockpiling
Further uptake of herbal/traditional cough remedies with natural formulations
Growing competition from increasing number of new smaller players
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Heightened preventive health measures to continue boosting demand
Strong potential for pharyngeal preparations with antibacterial properties
Increased focus on herbal/traditional cough remedies
…continued
